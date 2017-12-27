Ad Graphics Introduces Magnetic Signs for Vehicles in Harvey and Gretna

Harahan, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --Business owners with commercial vehicles can turn them into moving billboards by using magnetic signs in Harvey and Gretna. There is one company named Ad Graphics that can make this possible. The idea of using magnetic signs on vehicles can help offset the cost of fleet maintenance, experts of the company say. That's because when the vehicle becomes a moving billboard, it can increase business income from the magnetic signs advertisement exposure.



The use of magnetic signs on commercial vehicles is not going to burn a hole in anyone's pocket. It is a cost-effective way of advertising that helps business owners reach out to a target audience. When the vehicle stops at a signal or when it rumbles down the road, onlookers are drawn towards the advertising message on the magnetic signs. Outdoor advertising is a powerful tool that can get businesses desired results, and there are few who are aware of these benefits.



Magnetic signs on the sides of vehicles can be seen by thousands of people daily. These ads in turn influence people's decision making. In fact, 30 percent of people surveyed say that they visited a business within the last week because they were influenced by outdoor advertising. Ad Graphics provide each of their clients with truly personalized attention. The magnetic signs that they create for them are all custom crafted to suit their needs. These signs are sturdy and durable, eye-catching and use high definition images and text to make notable advertisements.



Ad Graphic also offers banners in Metairie and New Orleans, decal printing, vinyl wraps and more.



Give them a call at 504-733-1158 for more details.



