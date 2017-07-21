Ad Graphics Signs Offers Quality Van Wraps in Chalmette and Elmwood LA

Harahan, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --Ad Graphics Signs brings the best to their customer regarding promotional medium. The company is well known for offering a wide range of advertising solutions that help business owners from big to small reach out to their target audience in large numbers without any time constraint. Every business nowadays sells on the way it advertises. With the competition high in the market, the one thing that matters for all business owners is to get seen and do what is needed to stay in that place longer. Effective advertising takes place when the impression created is a lasting one, and Ad Graphics Signs helps in doing just that.



The experts at Ad Graphics Signs advise on using van wraps in Chalmette and Elmwood LA if one has commercial vehicles on the roadway. Vehicle wraps and graphics are a great way to reaching out to a captive audience. The car wraps help in conveying a message in an eye-catching manner through the vehicle and car wraps. Those caught in traffic are easily drawn to the car wraps and what it says. Even in the parking lot when the vehicle is parked, pedestrians do not fail to notice the eye-catching graphics.



Ad Graphics Signs gives some statistical findings regarding how effective vehicle or van wraps are as an advertising medium. It is revealed that 98 percent drivers behind the wheel take notice of ads that are on the sides of trucks. A single car with vehicle wraps that is on the road all day will be seen by 30,000 to 70,000 different potential customers which equates to millions of impressions per year, and business owners can multiply this number if the number of vehicles is more. Not only design, but the experts also provide installation of the same.



The company also offers banners, decal printing, menu boards, storefront signs, window decals, commercial signs in Slidell and Westbank LA and more.



Call 504-733-1158 for more details.



About Ad Graphics Signs

Ad Graphics Signs consult, evaluate and expedite their customers' order with a minimal amount of effort. They do it professionally in the shortest possible time, and keep the costs down. They offer van wraps in Chalmette and Elmwood LA, graphic design, indoor and outdoor signs, window decals and storefront signs.