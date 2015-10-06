Ad Vogele Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Introduce Fun Eating Devices

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --Ad Vogele is the Executive Director and Founder of Fed, a Colorado-based company founded in 2015 that cares deeply about the well-being of the children around the world. The company is about to introduce Fun Eating Devices with the upcoming launch of their maiden product called Sporkman. Fed is dedicated to transforming monotonous eating experiences to exciting ones with their Fun Eating Devices. Most importantly, for each Fun Eating Device sold, the company will provide meals to children in need.



Highlighting the importance of this project, Ad says, "Every child has to eat–why not eat with a Fun Eating Device? It's fun, safe, limits contact with surface germs, and builds dexterity through cognitive play. No matter what rewards you decide to choose, we know there's a child in your life you can give a Fun Eating Device to and brighten their day. "



Many prototypes of Sporkman has been printed and tested successfully by Fed. They have also tooled and retooled the molds to ensure that the product goes through all the stress tests required by the FDA and other government agencies. The products delivered by Fed will be BPA free, recyclable, food safe, dishwasher safe, and has been designed to increase dexterity through cognitive activities.



Ad Vogele has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $10,000. This amount will be spent on tooling and mold production for two more products under the Fed brand. Fed's goal is to offer 7.200 meals for children in need by the end of 2015. The success of their Indiegogo campaign will be critical to achieving this goal.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1KzsFmA



The website of Fed is http://www.fedfeeds.com/



