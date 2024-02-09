Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2024 --Elevators are a fact of life in many settings including hotels, apartment buildings, even parking ramps, in Downers Grove, Naperville, Chicago, Hinsdale, Barrington, IL, Appleton, WI, and the surrounding areas. But there are many other buildings that could benefit from a similar device that doesn't require all the infrastructure of a full elevator, and that's where Access Elevator can help. ADA elevators are a cost-effective solution that provides ADA compliance. Contact them today to learn more about adding one of these useful ADA elevators to a building.



Wheelchair lifts provide a needed option when there are no ramps or no space for a ramp to be installed at a building. However, ADA elevators provide more features and are ideal for low occupancy or smaller buildings such as libraries, houses of worship, and more. Capacities for ADA elevators are typically double that of wheelchair lifts, but they don't require the infrastructure that traditional elevators need, making these a great compromise that still satisfies ADA requirements.



ADA elevators are much more economical than traditional elevators, both from an initial construction and installation perspective as well as ongoing maintenance. They are also easy to use because they mirror how a traditional elevator works, so no additional training is required to understand their functionality. In fact, many times people think an ADA elevator is a regular elevator because they look and operate so similarly.



Since ADA elevators only have a vertical travel distance of about 25 feet, what sort of buildings could benefit from having one of these limited use/limited application elevators? Most low-rise buildings are ideal candidates for one of these elevators, such as schools, where students, staff, and instructors with disabilities can easily move between floors, or municipal buildings such as libraries, community centers, and other buildings with only two floors.



ADA elevators offer the same features as you would find in a traditional elevator including interior lighting, safety handrails, push buttons for floor selection, call button for requesting assistance, and more. Access Elevator has helped many organizations, both public and private, in Downers Grove, Naperville, Chicago, Hinsdale, Barrington, IL, Appleton, WI, and the surrounding areas. Contact them today to learn more about adding an ADA elevator.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Downers Grove, Naperville, Chicago, Hinsdale, Barrington, IL, Appleton, WI, and the surrounding areas.