Adams & Eden Restoration Provides Kitchen Remodeling to Locals in Cambridge and Newmarket

Newmarket, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2014 --Home renovation is a big project that requires considerable planning and flexible budget. It may be a costly venture but it can be worth the effort if the project is done properly and perfectly. The property’s market value will increase significantly and household’s living condition will improve as well. People living in Cambridge and Newmarket would be delighted to know that a local team of kitchen fitters is happy to provide their kitchen fitting services which include refurbishment, restoration, redecorating and extensions. Adams & Eden Restoration is run by Tom Westcott and Doug Runham. According to their website, Aaekitchenfitterscambridge.co.uk, the company consists of independent builders who have considerable working experience in the local area. The website has a gallery of the projects done in Cambridge and surrounding areas.



Adams & Eden Restoration has a wide range of kitchen renovation services from tiling to complete rebuild. They also give consultations and tips for kitchen concept and design. The company stated on their website their passion in kitchen remodeling that’s why they offer their clients with all the necessary fixtures and fittings required by the project. These materials are procured online or from several local merchants in Cambridge that have worked closely with the company for years.



The kitchen plays an important part of the house. It is where food is prepared and stored. It is also where some of the most dangerous appliances are located such as the stove and oven. Any remodeling project done in the area must be thoroughly planned to avoid accidents in the future. It is also important to make sure that the person doing the remodeling is qualified and skilled for the job. Adams & Eden Restoration hopes to provide the locals of Cambridge the best kitchen remodeling services that they are looking for. For more details about their services, visit their website Aaekitchenfitterscambridge.co.uk. Interested clients can leave messages or requests on their website.



About Adams & Eden

Adams & Eden Restoration is a local team of kitchen fitters based in Cambridge. Their company is located at 19 Adastral Close, Newmarket, Suffolk. Phone number is 07711 381 743. Visit their website Aaekitchenfitterscambridge.co.uk to know more about kitchen remodeling.