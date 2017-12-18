Adams Nash Haskell & Sheridan Celebrate 31 Years in Business

Erlanger, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --Adams Nash Haskell & Sheridan is celebrating 31 years of successful union avoidance consultation. Today there are more state and federal regulations pertaining to safety and pay, and the Department of Labor works continually to promote fairness. ANHS is committed to providing a skilled and experienced labor relations team to stop the threat of union organization in any organization or business.



Adams, Nash, Haskell, & Sheridan is a company that has been helping companies avoid union organization for over 31 years. Its services are geared toward preemptive thinking, preparedness for the types of scenarios that bring about a union, as well as reactive measures for when union organization is imminent or has already occurred. ANHS offers a number of urgent services such as counter union campaigns, counter card signing campaigns, strike management, crisis communication, and counter corporate campaigns. Additionally, ANHS has a number of strategic services such as union avoidance training, workplace issue assessment, and management education to keep business educated and prepared for union activity.



ANHS' Strategic Services analyze the likelihood of unionization by objectively gauging workplace morale, creating platforms where they can feel comfortable communicating their grievances, and training managers to avoid behaviors that lead employees to seek help elsewhere. This training also deals with high-tension scenarios, like management changes, by strengthening the lines of communication between managers and employees.



ANHS' urgent services are designed to defeat unions before they can cause serious problems, through counter-union campaigns. ANHS' approach is to face unions from a position of understanding, armed with countermeasures for any tactics third-parties might use. They provide a sound labor law foundation that helps companies avoid giving in to what can be continual pressure to accept their terms. Beyond its services, ANHS keeps educational and training materials on their site, contributing to informative publications about the current state of unions.



