Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2024 --They are usually seen at hospitals, universities, and other larger buildings, as well as positioned between buildings. Walkway covers come in a variety of configurations, but they all provide the same protection from the weather. At MASA Architectural Canopies, they have put up hundreds of different walkway covers all over the country and they provide a number of benefits, some of which may not be the first thought when looking to put up a walkway cover.



Adding a covered walkway provides protection from the weather throughout the entire year. It provides shade during the daylight with bright sun and intense heat of the summer, shelter against the rain and snow, and can be lit up at night to provide safety and security every day of the year. And when clients choose aluminum walkway covers, they get a system that won't rust and lose structural integrity. They are also easily cleaned, and feature low maintenance requirements.



What many organizations don't think about at first with their walkway covers is that they can double as the perfect place to install a first solar installation, or to expand the solar setup that they already have. These solar panels can help to provide the electricity for the lighting that is installed for use at night, and they can also generate electricity for other uses as well.



A side benefit that building owners experience when they add cover walkways to their entrances, and even alongside buildings, is that the walkway covers take the brunt of the weather issues and protect door frames and other more sensitive areas of a building. This results in less wear and tear on those areas, resulting in a considerable savings with building maintenance. Any maintenance that is needed for the walkway cover is usually less than the building maintenance would have been, so it is a net positive financially speaking, not to mention the goodwill generated with the users.



When property owners add a MASA Architectural Canopy covered walkway to their building, campus, municipality, or other location, they are adding visual appeal as well as functional shelter that gets used by many. These low-maintenance structures will provide dividends beyond what is imagined. Contact them to learn more about having them build walkway covers.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.