Aging in place has been gaining exposure and attention with homeowners. Stairs have the potential for injuries, but those hazards associated with the stairs can be mitigated by having the team at Access Elevator install a stair lift on the stairs in the home. Stair lifts are a great option to help people age in place rather than forcing them to move to a new home that isn't familiar, and they don't like as well.



A stair lift is essentially a chair that rides a rail that is secured to the stairs that will carry a person up or down between floors. The stair lift is powered by electricity and has a battery under the chair that will allow users to use the stair lift several times even if the power goes out. While a trained technician should install a stair lift, the homeowner does not need to get any permission to have one installed. Access Elevator offers stair lifts that work for both straight stairs as well as stairs that change direction between floors.



While anyone can come in to one of the showrooms to see the different models of stair lifts, once a homeowner has chosen a stair lift model they will come out to the home to measure the stairs and make sure that the stair lift installation goes smoothly. And stair lifts can be installed both indoors and outdoors, so homeowners have a variety of installation options to allow them to use their home to the fullest extent.



This is an option that many people don't think of, but it is possible to rent a stair lift for a home. Why would a homeowner do this? If they were thinking about having one permanently installed, this is a way to see if they like it and it serves their needs. In other cases, there may be someone who is only temporarily needing assistance moving between floors, such as after surgery or an accident. A temporary stair lift installation can be the right answer for many situations.



Whether homeowners are looking at options for aging in place in the home that they love, or they are looking for a temporary option for a family member that is having difficulty navigating the stairs in the home, a stair lift is a great solution.



