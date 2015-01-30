Addiction Pro C.E. Event Features Sovereign's Medical Director

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --Addiction Professional Academy, Addiction Professional's provider of C.E. events, will be hosting networking and educational opportunities from February 2nd through the 4th in Garden Grove, Calif. On the third of the month, Dr. Snyder, Medical Director of Sovereign Health, family medicine practitioner and addiction specialist, will be participating in an evening panel discussion on the current state of opioid treatment. Titled "What is Working in Treating Opioid-Dependent Patients," the panel will also include doctors David Smith, founder of the Haight Ashbury Free Medical Clinic, David Skonezny, Chief Operations Officer of Simple Recovery treatment center and Pete Nielsen, Deputy Director of the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals.



Taking place at the Wyndham Anaheim hotel near Disneyland, the panel will provide healthcare professionals an educational opportunity as well as a forum. Some of the topics that will be discussed include the significant growth and impact of buprenorphine since its introduction as well as the evolving role of methadone as an opioid treatment. The panelists will also help "draw a road map" for comprehensive clinical care, breaking down and discussing the components of supportive counseling and mind-body interventions.



"With both prescription drug and heroin use soaring in many communities, the medical community and the specialty addiction treatment sector are exploring how to effectively manage this influx of patients," said Gary Enos, Editor of Addiction Professional. "A panel of leaders representing the addiction treatment and pain management fields will discuss what the evidence is showing about what works best in treatment, including treatment for special populations such as young people."



Upon completion of the session, the attendees will not only be able to assess the latest evidence on the effectiveness of medication and counseling for opioid dependence, but be equipped with strategies for tailoring treatment and creating a more comprehensive case plan. All of Addiction Professional Academy's networking events, meals, presentations and facility tours will be included in the entry fee.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign has multiple treatment locations in the United States and accepts most private insurances.



To register for one of Addiction Professional's February's C.E. events, visit www.addictionpro.com. For more information on Sovereign Health, its programs, its staff or to read patient reviews, call the 24/7 admissions helpline at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com today.