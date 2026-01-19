Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2026 --Whether clients have a new building or they are refurbishing an older commercial building, it is a good idea to consider adding at least one aluminum awning to the building. This is because they provide a number of benefits, and can add splashes of color as well as add depth to an otherwise stark looking facade. At MASA Architectural Canopies, they offer a number of different styles of aluminum awning, from a cantilevered design to multiple slopes of angled awnings and more, with a myriad of color options as well. These building additions are used for a variety of reasons based on their shape and where they are attached to the building. Contact them today to learn more about the many varieties available.



Every building is different, so the aluminum awning for each building will be different as well. On purpose-built buildings, such as a restaurant or coffee shop, the aluminum awnings that are seen on the building are likely intended as more of an advertisement rather than functional. These awnings are usually sloped to some degree and often feature the logo, name, and colors of the business that is housed in the building.



Other awning structures that they offer, including the Ecoshade awning, are designed more for office buildings and the design of this awning is specific. There are airfoils that help to deflect the sunlight from coming directly into the windows in the building. In some cases, these airfoils are motorized to be able to be adjusted according to the angle of the sun. The purpose of these awnings is to help reduce the energy use of the building for heating and cooling.



While the style of an aluminum awning will have a big impact on the overall look and feel of the building, the color of the awning will also have an impact. Certain colors, such as dark brown and black, can make a building look and feel more upscale. Red is a dramatic color that grabs attention, which is why 'stop' signs are red. But other colors can also be used, especially if they match the business housed in the building.



Aluminum awnings should be considered as part of the overall outward appearance of any building. Whether buildings have them for marketing purposes, or for use as protective items over doorways, MASA Architectural Canopies will provide their years of experience to make the awnings the perfect match for any needs. Contact them today to get started on aluminum awning designs.



