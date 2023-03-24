Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2023 --Kelly Insurance Group, a family-owned business, helps to provide protection for the unexpected, and that includes umbrella insurance for protection in Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. With the cost of seemingly everything rising, the liability limits of auto insurance, home insurance, or other underlying insurance coverages can quickly be exhausted, which is when umbrella insurance kicks in.



A common misconception that many people have is that only those who have a lot of money need umbrella insurance. The truth is that you likely have more assets than you think you do. The liability limits on primary insurance policies only go so far. Once those limits are reached, where will the remaining money come from? If an umbrella policy is in place, that will kick in for additional protection.



Examples abound where liability limits can quickly be reached on primary insurance policies. A dog that bites a neighbor's child is just such a scenario where liability limits on a primary homeowners policy can be hit and exceeded. It's surprising how fast things add up.



When should someone look at purchasing an umbrella insurance policy? There is no hard line on exactly when, but many common situations should start the offer some guidance. Having multiple cars, having a high net worth, having a prominent public profile, having a swimming pool on the property, and home ownership in general are some of the considerations that could make getting an umbrella a wise decision. Umbrella policies can be surprisingly affordable. It is important to meet with an independent agent like Kelly Insurance Group to get information and advice.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group has been providing smart and affordable umbrella insurance since 1984 for customers in Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. Visit www.kellyins.com to learn more.