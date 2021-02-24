Additional Notary Stamp May Be Required on Real Estate Transactions

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2021 --The Texas legislature is introducing a bill in the 21st legislative session that will require certain real estate transactions to include an additional notary stamp. To help reduce fraudulent transactions on real estate documentations, the extra notary stamp will be recorded with the county clerk's office.



The additional notary seal has supplemental provisions that must be followed. First, the additional stamp must leave an indentation when affixed to paper documents. Next, the seal must be affixed over the notary's signature. Lastly, it must be applied over every document to be recorded. The Texas Secretary of State will establish the requirements for this additional stamp. If, however, real estate documents do not include the additional notary stamp, they will not be able to be processed with the county clerk's office.



About Notary Publics

A notary public, or notary, is a public official that is used to verify the authentication of important documents and transactions. Appointed by the state government to help deter fraud, notaries witness and verify documents and also offer certain legal services including taking affidavits. An official notary stamp is one of the most important and useful tools of a notary public.



The notary stamp includes contains basic details:

- Notary Public's name

- State of commission

- Date of expiration



The notary seal is an identified symbol indicating the following:



- The Notary is an officer of the state

- The Notary is licensed to provide services

- The Notary's identity and competency has been verified



