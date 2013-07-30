Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2013 --Address locations can reveal information that companies need to achieve business growth quickly. To help them achieve this goal, Topo.ly can be used readily. Over the years, the online mapping site has been developing tools to transform multiple locations data analysis into an impeccable visual experience. What surprises a lot of companies is that Topo.ly mapping tools are easy to use. Once users create a map, they can attain exceptional analysis in little to no time.



Many entrepreneurs feel what Tom Haydon has felt when he relied on Topo.ly. He said, “You folks have a great piece of software here. I was able to create a useful map within a few minutes of opening an account.”



Online Mapping - Delivering Value from Address Locations Data



Address locations can be valuable if the users knows the easiest ways to extract values from them. Topo.ly offers the easiest and the most practical tools to help dissect and analyze these locations in a snap.



Create a Map in a Flash



Topo.ly mapping framework allows its users to build maps quickly. By simple copy and paste of Excel data with thousands of addresses, it allows the users data visualization with an impact. This feature is valuable as it helps the user to spend more time in analysis.



Add Multiple Address Locations at Once



In its effort to help more users understand their data, Topo.ly allows its Paid Members to add unlimited data sets. They can even upload up to 10,000 locations per day. This feature is most helpful so that the users can readily determine the value from each data set as well as the connections they can get through comparing them.



Create Heat Map



More and more companies turn to Topo.ly when it comes to heatmapping. They found out that among thousands of business intelligence tools developed each year promoting heat mapping, Topo.ly is the easiest to build. The process is easy to follow and takes the users less than 5 minutes to create a heatmap by percentile that instantly help them analyze the data from the most dense to the least dense from their data. Thus, it proves to be both timely and cost-effective.



Topo.ly online mapping has other features to offer to help users create a map, save time, and make the full use of their effort to get value from their address locations.