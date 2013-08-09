Address Our Mess Raises Awareness of Biohazards in Hoarded Homes with Latest Publication

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2013 --Hoarding has seen its share of time in the spotlight as of late thanks to hit documentary television series like A&E’s Hoarders. However, what most people around the world do not understand about the 2-5% of their neighbors who suffer from the hoarding condition is that hoarders generally do not want to attract any attention whatsoever.



The majority of hoarders tend to seclude themselves from family, friends, and the rest of their community. While this sense of seclusion can cause many social, mental, and emotional issues that are extremely important to address, the growing presence of physical hazards could not only harm the hoarders themselves, but everyone around them as well.



Some hoarders hang on to seemingly harmless items like papers, boxes, clothing and toys. And while these items could cause a physical danger if mounds and stacks fall and pile onto trapped hoarders below, the physical dangers that lie underneath those mounds of clutter should cause the bigger concern.



Address Our Mess, a hoarding cleaning expert who has serviced their community since 1989, publish an on-going series of articles, guides, and visual tools that help hoarders and their helpers confront the dangers within their home. In their most recent publication, Biohazard Dangers in a Hoarding Situation, outlines the most dangerous physical threat of all: the presence of biohazard material.



Address Our Mess hoarding cleaning service providers break down the different types of biohazards found in a hoarded home:



- Trash/Garbage

- Blood/Bodily Fluids/Needles

- Animal and Human Feces, Urine, and Vomit

- Chemicals/Flammables/Pharmaceuticals



While a person who is not directly affected by a hoarding situation may not be able to fathom feces, blood, and flammable chemicals strewn about their living space, hoarders live with this reality every day.



Many of the frequently asked questions about hoarding is, “How does a person stop hoarding?” Members of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) have made it easier to answer this question with the latest update to their DSM-V, a diagnosis manual which now includes “hoarding” as its very own category and field of study in the psychiatric world. Coupled with the highly successful series of visual guides and tools Address Our Mess is publishing for hoarders around the country, hoarding’s inclusion in the DSM-V can assist mental health professionals with helping hoarders overcome the debilitating condition like never before.



While it is important for any person who suffers from the hoarding condition to seek help, those living amongst biohazards are urged to use Address Our Mess’ latest publication, along with other popular favorites like the Hoarding Do’s and Don’ts Guide, in hopes to living a happier, healthier lifestyle.