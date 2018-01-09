Adeel Mufti Wins Bright!Tax Global Scholar Award

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --Adeel Mufti has been awarded the latest Bright!Tax Global Scholar award. The Bright!Tax Awards Committee made the announcement last week, adding that Adeel had triumphed in a competitive field of over 300 applicants.



The Bright!Tax Global Scholar Award offers supplementary tuition fees support to exceptional young Americans who wish to study overseas.



Adeel has a keen appreciation of the advantages and opportunities that being American can offer:



"Being the first generation child of immigrants to the US, I am part of the American dream. America is a country built on immigrants, and I believe that diverse ideas and perspectives brought in by the world's best is what makes it great. The value of my US citizenship is that I get access to the best of everything: education, food, products, housing, medicine, and so much more. I am also able to travel to most of the world due to the good relations America has built with other nations. The meaning of my US citizenship is derived from the essence of being American - open minded, intellectual, hard working, and innovative."



Adeel has been living abroad for the past two years, working remotely as a computer programmer while accompanying his wife who is a Peace Corps volunteer, first in Mali, and latterly in South Africa. While in Mali, Adeel established a not-for-profit community website and online forum, to give something back.



"As an American, I feel privileged. And with privilege comes responsibility. Americans should be responsible citizens of the world when living abroad, and exude their best. It is also important for Americans to help those in need, especially in developing nations."



Adeel is now looking to the future though:



"Receiving the Bright!Tax Global Scholar award means that I can pursue a Master's in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Edinburgh in the UK. This degree will open up exciting new opportunities in a budding field that has a lot of potential and a bright future. So I am forever grateful for the funding towards my studies provided by Bright!Tax. As an American expat living abroad, I believe that Bright!Tax understands the unique challenges we face away from home."



Scholarships are awarded based on academic merit, extracurricular activities, financial need, and at the discretion of the Bright!Tax Awards Committee.



Gregory Dewald, Bright!Tax founder and CEO, says:



"The Global Scholar Initiative was inspired by an opportunity that I had to study abroad in my youth, which inspired me to begin my journey towards living abroad full time as an expat and subsequently founding Bright!Tax to help other expats file their US taxes."



He continues: "Adeel is an exceptional young man who has made the most of the opportunities that being American offers, while remaining conscious of the importance of giving back to the communities where we live. I hope his Masters degree will prove a significant step on his path to achieving great things, and we are proud to play a part in his journey."



