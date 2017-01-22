Adept PDF Converter Kit Announces Limited Time Software Giveaway

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2017 --Today AdeptPDF.com is thrilled to announce a limited-time giveaway. Their exclusive software will be free for download from January 20 through February 3, 2017, at no cost.



PDF Converter Kit is an application that combines multiple PDF conversion tools made by the same developer and makes them available in a single package. It's designed to turn PDF files into documents that can be edited, namely Word, Excel SWF, images, HTML and text.



Convert PDFs to different file types easily



Following a speedy setup operation that shouldn't have any trouble, It's a user-friendly interface made from one window with a neatly organized layout, where one can get started by adding PDF files to the task list



This software supports batch processing, it's possible to process multiple PDFs at the same time and supports to preview contents and flip through pages in the main window. Furthermore, each PDF can have different conversion settings, which means that one can convert multiple PDFs to distinct file types within the same task.



Each PDF file can have different conversion properties



For each PDF be added to the processing queue, please tinker with conversion options, depending on the selected output format. In all cases, though, please instruct PDF Converter Kit to handle all pages or just specific ones by writing their numbers or indicating a page range.



For example, when creating Word documents (DOC format), please choose between two conversion styles, depending on whether one want the output documents to be easily read (by preserving the original layout using Word frames) or easily edited (by keeping text flow but may not look exactly like the original file). Graphical elements and tables can be optionally converted while line breaks can be inserted to delimit the objects.



Create Word, Excel, SWF, image, HTML or text files



If one want to create Excel spreadsheets (XLS format) instead, please ask PDF Converter Kit to recognize graphical tables. For SWF (Adobe Flash files), it's possible to apply Flash 6 (MX) zlib compression, add next and previous buttons, and set the frames per second (FPS). When it comes to images, the PDF documents can be turned into BMP, PNG, GIF or TIFF files, and please control the resolution by setting the DPI.



If it wants to convert PDF to HTML webpages, it's possible to process the graphical elements and drawings as well as to merge all PDF files into a single HTML item. There are no special configuration settings available for plain text documents (TXT format).



The software is now available for download at the AdeptPDF website, and it will be available for free until February 3st, 2017.



Details are available at http://www.adeptpdf.com/giveaway-pdf-converter-kit-discount-coupon.html.