ADHD Awareness Month Kicks off with Activities, Information

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2013 --Are you or someone you care about affected by ADHD? National ADHD Awareness Month is underway, highlighting the challenges of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and the people who have found success in their lives despite being affected by this disorder.



Recognized widely by medical organizations as varied as the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, ADHD causes significant impairment at work, in school, and throughout the daily lives of those in whom it is diagnosed.



The National ADHD Awareness Coalition (http://www.adhdawarenessmonth.org) is offering a free special webinar series with renowned experts and authors in the field of ADHD and is conducting a celebrity social media campaign, encouraging people affected by ADHD to come forward as one of the many faces of ADHD.



The theme of the 2013 ADHD Awareness Month, “The Many Faces of ADHD,” reflects the diversity of this neurodevelopmental disorder that affects about nine percent of children and five percent of adults, without regard to gender, race, IQ, or religious or socioeconomic background.



“While once thought that mainly boys were affected by ADHD and that they would grow out of it, we know this is not true,” said ADHD Awareness Coalition Chairwoman Michele Novotni. “We now know that both boys and girls, as well as men and women, can all live with the effects of ADHD.”



This year’s webinar series features popular researchers and authors J. Russell Ramsay, Ph.D., Thomas E. Brown, Ph.D., Stephanie Sarkis Ph.D., and Ned Hallowell, M.D., along with prominent experts in the fields of ADHD research and the lived experience. Webinars are offered, free of charge, every Tuesday and Thursday during October. Learn about working with your doctor or specialist to improve your treatment plan, how to incorporate mindfulness into everyday life, how to explain ADHD to family and friends, and gain a better understanding of the current research into the disorder. Plus, there are webinars on treatment and the role of medication, improving relationships between spouses and partners, and evaluating alternative and complementary approaches to treatment. Each webinar is hosted by individual member organizations of the ADHD Awareness Coalition.



The ADHD Celebrity Social Media Campaign, sponsored by coalition member CHADD, aims to increase awareness and help to reduce the stigma associated with ADHD. Celebrities such as Wendy Davis and Ty Pennington are participating to help raise awareness and generate positive messages about ADHD on Facebook, Twitter (#ADHDAwareness and @ADHDMonth), Pinterest and Instagram.



Coalition member ADDitude magazine is busting “31 Myths in 31 Days” via its popular Facebook page. From “ADHD is not a real medical disorder” to “ADHD is caused by eating too much sugar,” ADDitude shares the truth behind these misperceptions that continue to surround the disorder in the public mindset.



Additionally, ADHD organizations and support groups are hosting events across the United States, highlighting research and offering support and resources to those affected by ADHD. To find an event near you, visit the ADHD Awareness Month website’s Events page.



October is a good month to learn more about ADHD and to spread the word about research, effective treatments, and the successful lives of so many who live with ADHD. To learn more about ADHD-related events near you, visit the ADHD Awareness Month website at http://www.adhdawarenessmonth.org.



