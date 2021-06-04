Adidas X Parley Go Extra Mile in the Fight Against Marine Plastic Pollution with the Launch of Limited-Edition Smart Water Bottle REBO

Geneva, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2021 --Building upon the success of Run For The Oceans in 2019, adidas x Parley go an extra mile in the fight against marine plastic pollution with the launch of a limited edition smart water bottle.



Every minute, the equivalent of a dump truck of plastic waste enters our oceans. At this rate, by 2050 there could be more plastic than fish in our oceans, which is why urgent action is needed today. Since 2015, adidas has made more than 30 million pairs of shoes with Parley Ocean Plastic – plastic waste intercepted on beaches and coastal communities, preventing it from polluting the oceans. But whilst progress has been made on the journey towards a more sustainable future, there is still work to be done in reducing marine plastic pollution.



Empowering runners worldwide to make a difference, for every kilometre ran between May 28 – June 8 via the adidas Running app (Strava/Joyrun), adidas and Parley will clean up the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles, up to a maximum of 500,000 lbs of marine plastic waste from beaches, remote islands, and coastlines.



And for the first time, adidas x Parley will partner with smart water bottle REBO to scale the initiative beyond June 8. For every bottle drank with the limited edition adidas x REBO bottle, one plastic bottle polluting the environment will be collected to stop it from reaching the ocean.



This limited-edition bottle will come in the iconic Run For The Ocean Glory Blue and will be available in limited quantities through the Adidas app and Creators Club Community.



REBO's interconnected technology embedded in the cap tracks the water you drink, the plastic bottles avoided, and issues plastic credits to pay the cost of collecting tossed away plastic bottles. The REBO app is synched to the Runtastic Adidas Running app to dynamically recommend optimal hydration needs. The plastic collection cost is paid by REBO and its sponsors and goes to the Parley Global Cleanup Network, an alliance of organizations that collaborate to remove plastic waste from beaches, remote islands, rivers, mangroves and high seas, and intercept ocean-bound plastics in coastal communities.



"Through sports, we have the power to change lives and the power to change the course of plastic pollution. Run For The Oceans provides a space for athletes to take action to fight plastic waste by logging their kilometers. This year, we will go an extra mile with the launch of a limited-edition smart water bottle that cleans the planet as you drink, making it a year-round movement. Every kilometer you log and every sip of water you drink to stay hydrated will help clean the planet from plastic waste." MARWIN HOFMANN, SENIOR SUSTAINABILITY DIRECTOR, ADIDAS



"Run for the Oceans is an opportunity to celebrate the oceans, a place where runners unite to dedicate their time and energy and generate investment towards saving our oceans. Our longstanding partnership with adidas dates back from 2015. In 2016, we created the first performance products with recycled ocean plastics intercepting vast amounts of plastic from entering our oceans. In 2018, we created a global movement with Run For The Oceans, uniting nearly millions of runners from around the world to fight plastic waste. The partnership with smart water bottle REBO will turn this into a year-round movement." CYRILL GUTSCH, FOUNDER AND CEO, PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS



"We are running out of time to turn the tide on plastic waste and technology can help change the course. With the limited-edition REBO x adidas x Parley smart bottle we can become foot-soldiers in the fight against plastic waste. Every sip to stay hydrated contributes to cleaning the planet from plastic waste. Join Run For The Oceans and the hydration revolution"



PIERANDREA QUARTA, FOUNDER AND CEO, REBO



About Adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 19.8 billion in 2020.



About Parley for the Oceans

Parley is a new form of environmental organisation that brings together creators, thinkers, and leaders across brands, governments, creative communities and environmental groups to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects to end their destruction. What started as a collaboration space has fast become an award-winning global movement and network. With its multidisciplinary approach and AIR Strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign), Parley works to accelerate solutions to marine plastic pollution, climate change and overfishing. Parley for the Oceans understands current plastic is a design failure, sees the long-term solution in a Material Revolution. To catalyze awareness and fund initiatives focused on direct impact, education, material science and eco-innovation, Parley introduced Ocean Plastic®. This range of premium materials is made from intercepted marine plastic waste to replace virgin plastic while raising awareness and funds that empower leaders in the sports, fashion and luxury industries to transform products into symbols of change.



Parley for the Oceans has formed alliances with major partners including adidas, Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona), American Express, the Republic of the Maldives, the United Nations, the World Bank, the British Fashion Council, Giesecke+Devrient and other collaborators spanning the worlds of science, art, fashion, design, entertainment, sports, space and ocean exploration. Learn more and join the movement at www.parley.tv



About REBO

REBO is the first bottle that cleans the planet as you drink. Consumed at an alarming rate of 1 million bottles per minute, plastic water bottles pollute the planet when they are produced and thrown away. It is estimated that at this rate, there will be more fish than plastic in the oceans by 2050. REBO is helping turn the tide on plastic waste thanks to the technology embedded into its smart cap that turns every bottle drunk with REBO into credits to collect plastic bottles tossed away in the environment. For every bottle drunk with REBO one bottle of plastic waste is collected. REBO is the first product certified by the Gold Standard for the Global Goals, B-Corp pending, and its products and operations are Climate Neutral. Join the #REBOlution at https://www.rebo-bottle.com/



