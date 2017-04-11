ADJUST Productions Opens a New Location in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --Adjust Video Production has announced that they are now successfully operating their new location in Los Angeles. The video production company recently announced a new location in Los Angeles for the local clients of California and West Coast. The main office of this company is located in Orlando, Central Florida and this will be their second production house in the US.



Some of the Top accounts in the industry including General Motors, Nike, Marriott, Pepsi, Playboy, and the aviation leader, Lockheed Martin are working with Adjust Video Production recently. The video production company is also working with some of the renowned advertising agencies in the western hemisphere including LSAV, BBDO, Aberdeen Group, The Adam Group, etc. In addition to the leading brands and agencies, the company is also producing social media video content for some of the well-known media networks such as USA Network, MTV, Times, and Fusion.net, etc.



About Adjust Video Production Services

Adjust Video Production is a Florida based production maestro in the United States. The company has recently opened its second office in Los Angeles and specializes in video production for all the major brands, agencies and networks. With creative approach, skilled staff, advanced equipment and policies that show no compromise on quality, the company delivers the best services of video production for its clients. More details are available on the link below.



ADJUST clients will be provided with following Video Production Los Angeles: Commercial video production of any kind, from simple video testimonials for website or YouTube channel to a full power creative pieces for broad promotion on the Web or TV. Since California is famous for its Startup community, ADJUST will provide relatively affordable video production service for growing companies such as Kickstarter videos and any kind of other crowdfunding videos, business video proposals and Pitching videos for various incubators. Of course, not to mention corporate video productions for any size of brand or company.



Also, ADJUST professional crew is very happy to announce the significant gear upgrade. With addition of new RED EPIC-W camera to list of top-of-the-line equipment team guarantees making clients videos to the next level. The EPIC ushers in a brand new generation of digital cameras. With features such as a 5K sensor, 8K filming resolution, HDRx, DSMC functionality, and more it has revolutionized the filmmaking game.



Find out more here https://www.adjustproduction.com/video-production-los-angeles/