Adjustable Bed Reviews and 2015 Guide Released by Best Mattress Reviews

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --Better designs and price points coupled with high tech features and online shopping make buying an adjustable bed more attractive and easier than ever before. The industry continues to see rapid growth, and more brands are jumping on the adjustable bed bandwagon each year.



However, despite increasing awareness and demand, many shoppers express difficulty decoding the technical talk and determining which brand is the best match. Best Mattress Reviews, a consumer education website, recently published their annual guide aiming to provide prospective shoppers insight and information on leading brands.



Published August 18, the article, "2015 Adjustable Bed Reviews & Buying Guide," compares current models and explains the basics of adjustable bed shopping including common jargon and features.



The article begins with an introduction to basic adjustable bed functions and terminology, concisely explaining factors like weight capacity, AC versus DC motors, warranties and other commonly asked about questions. This buying guide also explains "bells and whistles" seen on many higher end models, from massage to snore stopping functions.



Best Mattress Review's 2015 adjustable bed reviews feature a detailed chart summarizing key specifications, features, warranties, prices, and reviews for 11 currently sold models, ranging from around $1000 to $2000 in queen size pricing. From Leggett and Platt to Serta, the guide looks at leading models and centralizes information for easy access and viewing.



The website also highlights a few of the adjustable bed bases they find to offer the best value based on reviews, specifications and warranties, sorted by both entry-level and fully-featured models. Leggett and Platt models, a Serta base, and a top-rated Astrabeds adjustable bed are among Best Mattress Reviews' five top picks for 2015.



Readers are invited to ask questions in the comments, and can also learn more about mattress and compare bed brands with the blog's variety of articles and guides.



