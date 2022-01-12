ADL-Advances of Daily Living Offers Quality Stair Chair Lift in Salem and Danville, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2022 --As people age, one's physical strength starts to give away. The ability to move around and about the house is gone. Various infirmities make lives miserable, rendering individuals helpless. Installing a stair chair lift in Salem and Danville, Virginia, is ideal for such people struggling with mobility. It drops the need to move elsewhere just because mobility is compromised.



It's all about having the help needed to handle the regular chores when someone is getting on in years. ADL-Advances of Daily Living takes great satisfaction in being a member of the support team for older individuals across Virginia. With years of experience in the industry, they are empowered to help clients or a loved one maintain independence and enhance the quality of life by offering mobility devices that let them move around their home with ease, as well as quick delivery of catheter supplies and pain reduction/healing items that allow one to live life to the fullest.



At ADL, they recognize that all individual requirements are unique. That's why they are happy to provide a no-cost, no-obligation in-home consultation. This allows them to assess their home and learn about their issues to help one choose the equipment and goods that will enable them to remain independent at home.



With a stairlift or wheelchair lift, also known as a stair chair lift or platform lift, one can stay in one's multi-level home. At ADL, they provide top-of-the-line equipment to assist clients in securely and comfortably transitioning from one level of their home to the next. One is sure to discover the right one for one's requirements from the many selections available.



For most elders, the ability to stay at home is critical. In fact, according to an AARP survey, 90% of seniors choose to age at home rather than going to a senior care complex. If the stairs constitute the biggest worries, a stairlift gives one the choice to continue enjoying the comfort of one's house.



About ADL- Advances of Daily Living

ADL- Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of choices for stairlifts. They offer straight, curved stairlifts and wheelchair lifts, platform lift in Danville, Lynchburg and Salem, Virginia, and surrounding areas.