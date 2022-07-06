ADL-Advances of Daily Living Offers Quality Stairlift in Hardy and Christiansburg, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2022 --The utility of stairlifts is enormous for the elderly, especially those with mobility and other health problems. The modern stairlift comes in various types and styles to meet the varied needs of the users. The variety in stairlifts makes it easy to choose the right one for the user.



Depending on the needs and budget, one can opt for a stairlift with a wide range of features. ADL-Advances of Daily Living is a leading company offering stairlift service, installation, and rentals.



As one of the supportive mobility products, stairlifts in Hardy and Christiansburg, Virginia has come a long way since its inception. The modern stairlift is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use. They are not just designed for the elderly but also for children and people with disabilities. Sometimes, they can be used for individuals with temporary mobility issues, especially when pulling through any surgery.



As a leading stairlift service provider, ADL-Advances of Daily Living brings in a wide range of stairlifts to meet the users' needs. They have a team of experts who are trained to install and repair the stairlifts.



They offer several models, including straight stairlifts, curved stairlifts, and outdoor stairlifts. Straight stairlifts are the most common and are designed for the home, while curved stairlifts are used in commercial and institutional settings. Outdoor stairlifts are used outdoors and are the best choice for people who want to spend time outdoors.



They offer a free, no-obligation home consultation for added benefits and convenience. Before getting started with the installation process, one of their representatives will arrive at the site to conduct the assessment and evaluation of the home and the mobility needs of the users. Once the assessment is completed, they will come up with a quote and schedule the installation. They will also provide the user with the right solution to suit their needs.



Should there be any issue with the stairlifts, they will devise a solution to the problem. Those looking to save money or need a short-term solution can count on their services.



For more information on a stair chair lift in Salem and Blacksburg, Virginia, visit https://www.stairliftsadl.com/stairlifts-wheelchair-lifts-roanoke-lexington-danville-lynchburg-blacksburg-rocky-mount-va/.



About ADL- Advances of Daily Living

ADL- Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of choices for stairlifts. They offer straight, curved stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, platform lifts in Danville, Lynchburg, Salem, Virginia, and surrounding areas.