ADL Advances of Daily Living Offers Wheelchair Lifts in Moneta and Danville, Virginia

ADL-Advances of Daily Living, a leading provider of accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of wheelchair lifts in Moneta and Danville, Virginia.



Designed to provide safe and reliable access to homes, businesses, and public buildings, ADL's wheelchair lifts are the perfect solution for those with mobility challenges. With a wide range of models available, customers can choose according to their requirements and budget.



The company is excited to bring its innovative wheelchair lifts to the people of Moneta and Danville. Their mission is to improve the lives of those with disabilities and make it easier for them to access the places they need to go. With their wheelchair lifts, the company is confident they can positively impact the communities.



ADL's wheelchair lifts are built to the highest quality and safety standards and come with a range of features designed to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride. From automatic folding ramps to quiet and efficient motors, these lifts are designed to be reliable and easy to use.



Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing the best possible service to the customers. They work closely with each client to understand their unique needs and develop customized solutions that meet their specific requirements. Whether it's installing a new lift or performing maintenance on an existing one, their team is committed to delivering exceptional service and support.



In addition to its new line of wheelchair lifts, ADL-Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of other accessibility solutions, including stairlifts, Wheelchair/platform lifts, and more. Focusing on innovation and customer satisfaction, ADL is committed to improving the lives of those with disabilities and making it easier for them to live independently.



They also offer stairlift services in Christiansburg and Hardy.



Call 540-353-5869 for details.



About ADL-Advances of Daily Living

