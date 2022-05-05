ADL Advances of Daily Living Specializes in Stair Chair Lift in Danville and Salem, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2022 --A stair chair lift is an excellent alternative to stairs for its incredible benefits. People with mobility difficulties can fall back on the stair chair lift to navigate floors. With a stair chair lift in Danville and Salem, Virginia, mobility restrictions are no longer a headache for the elderly and other family members with mobility issues.



Today, using a stair chairlift has gained ground for various reasons. Being long-lasting and durable, they are going to provide prolonged service. Additionally, they are not hard to use. The maintenance cost is not too high either.



ADL Advances of Daily Living is a leading resource for quality stair chair lifts in Danville and Salem, Virginia. From providing mobility devices to pain reduction and health products, people living in Roanoke, Salem, Lexington, Danville, Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Martinsville, Rocky Mount, Covington, VA, & Surrounding Areas count on them.



With years of experience in the industry, they ensure that the right unit is installed in the house to facilitate mobility and restore freedom. The mobility devices are engineered to help people move around the home easily. The pain reduction products provide great support, enabling them to live life to the fullest.



Other clinical products and services include stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, lymphedema pumps, swelling and compression items, neuropathy and pain management, and so on.



If the stair chair lifts break due to overuse and other reasons, the technicians from ADL Advances of Daily Living will be available to help with service and repair.



For the unit to last long, they will help clients with a few guidelines so that their mobility device can stay strong for years to come.



They are pleased to offer a free, no-obligation home consultation. This ensures hassle-free evaluation and assessment of the home and understanding of the challenges.



For more information on installing a stairlift in Danville and Covington, Virginia, visit https://www.stairliftsadl.com/stairlifts-wheelchair-lifts-roanoke-lexington-danville-lynchburg-blacksburg-rocky-mount-va/.



Call 540-353-5869 for details.



About ADL- Advances of Daily Living

ADL- Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of choices for stairlifts. They offer straight, curved stairlifts and wheelchair lifts, platform lifts in Danville, Lynchburg and Salem, Virginia, and surrounding areas.