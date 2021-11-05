ADL-Advances of Daily Living Specializes in Stairlift in Danville and Covington, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2021 --Having necessary supportive equipment allows for aging in place. For people struggling to navigate between floors securely, a stairlift might be the answer. Whether someone has undergone surgery or requires a more convenient means to navigate the multi-level home, it's time to opt for the high-quality, low-cost stairlift equipment that contributes to safety and independence. ADL-Advances of Daily Living offers a variety of stairlifts of different makes and models, including straight stairlifts, curved stairlifts, and outdoor stairlifts, enabling customers to choose the right one for their homes.



As a leading resource for quality stairlifts in Danville and Covington, Virginia, ADL-Advances of Daily Living provides a free, no-obligation home consultation for their clients' convenience and peace of mind. The expert technician will assess the home and mobility issues and help users choose the best solution for their requirements. Additionally, if there's any problem with the stairlift, they can provide skilled installation and servicing. Stairlift rentals are available for customers who want to save money or need a temporary solution. With an ADL stairlift, they might enjoy their senior years in the safety and comfort of their own home!



A wheelchair lift from Advances for Daily Living can provide wheelchair and power chair users more independence. Their high-quality wheelchair lifts were chosen for their stability, durability, the convenience of use, and silent operation. Their professional team would be pleased to do a complete inspection of the home, provide ideas for equipment placement, and assist clients in selecting a wheelchair lift that meets their needs and matches their budget during the free in-home consultations. Not only will the clients get a high-quality wheelchair lift from ADL, but they will also get excellent service!



An installation of stairlifts will make mobility between floors more effortless and less stressful for the elderly. It also removes the need to go to a different place. The experts would be super delighted to work with their clients to identify the best option for their residences. They will do all necessary to ensure that consumers can move between floors safely and confidently.



For more information on catheter supplies in Rocky Mount and Roanoke, Virginia, visit https://www.stairliftsadl.com/catheter-supplies-danville-rocky-mount-roanoke-lexington-va-blacksburg-lynchburg-va/.



Call 540-353-5869 for details.



About ADL- Advances of Daily Living

ADL- Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of choices when it comes to stairlifts. They offer straight, curved stairlifts and wheelchair lifts, platform lift in Danville, Lynchburg and Salem, Virginia, and surrounding areas.