ADL-Advances of Daily Living Specializes in Stairlift Installation in Covington and Lynchburg, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2023 --Most older adults hit a roadblock as they age. With age, mobility issues double up, leaving individuals stuck in place. Navigating between floors becomes exceedingly challenging. Chances of fall become more pronounced in homes without suitable stairlifts. No wonder such incidents add to stress and worries, causing disruptions and problems for family members. Luckily, having advanced stairlifts installed in place can reduce all such concerns to a great extent.



ADL-Advances of Daily Living is a reliable and trusted service provider specializing in stairlift installation in Covington and Lynchburg, Virginia. For individuals grappling with mobility issues and facing troubles due to limited mobility can count on them for their impeccable installation and maintenance services.



Loss of mobility can be a devastating experience for an individual. As one age, a sense of freedom and independence dissolves, with confidence beginning to dip. Feeling restricted and dependent can double up the worries and stress. Older people can feel much at ease with stairlifts moving them up and down.



When it comes to stairlifts, it is essential to weigh up the options before making a decision. ADL-Advances of Daily Living is right up here to help clients explore the possibilities of different stairlift models. With a range of stairlifts, one can have a world of choices at their fingertips.



Modern stairlifts come in a variety - straight, curved, compact, heavy-duty, platform, stand, refurbished stairlift, ride-on, folding rail, swivel seat, and so much more. Depending on the requirements and budgets, one can choose stairlifts that best fit the needs. ADL-Advances of Daily Living helps clients choose the right stairlift that best suits their unique needs.



Many elderly choose to spend their retired years in their current place. Unfortunately, the need to navigate between floors forces them to relocate. No wonder relocation can be emotionally surcharging. The warmth and comfort of the old place are badly missed in the new location. Plus, adjusting to the ambiance and atmosphere in a new place takes a lot of time. Luckily, with stairlift installation, there's no such need to relocate anywhere.



Call 540-353-5869 for more details.



About ADL- Advances of Daily Living

ADL- Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of choices for stairlifts. They offer straight, curved stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and platform lifts in Danville, Lynchburg and, Salem, Virginia, and surrounding areas.