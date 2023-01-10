ADL-Advances of Daily Living Specializes in Wheelchair Lift in Hardy and Danville

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2023 --A wheelchair lift is helpful for people with physical disabilities or mobility issues who need help accessing different levels of a building. This lift at home allows for independent movement around the house, eliminating the need to rely on assistance from family members or friends.



ADL—Advances of Daily Living is a leading provider of wheelchair lifts in Hardy and Danville. As a full-service company, they offer free consultations to assess a customer's individual needs and provide safe, secure, and reliable wheelchair lifts that meet the highest safety standards.



The company has installed wheelchair lifts in hundreds of homes, providing its customers with a convenient and safe solution to their mobility needs. They know what it takes to get the job done right, from the initial consultation to installation and training.



ADL—Advances of Daily Living is known for its commitment to customer service and its dedication to providing quality, reliable wheelchair lifts. People choose their products for stability, durability, ease of use, and smooth, quiet operation. They offer free consultations with certified technicians who can help clients decide what type of wheelchair lift will best meet their needs.



They offer suggestions for equipment replacement, installation, maintenance, and repair services for various lifts. They assist clients in choosing the right lift for their needs, whether it's a commercial wheelchair lift or a residential one. With ADL, one can know that their wheelchair lift will be installed and maintained correctly and safely.



Besides supplying quality wheelchair lifts, ADL provides ongoing maintenance and repair services for its clients. The technicians are highly experienced and knowledgeable in the field, ensuring every wheelchair lift is installed and maintained properly. Their experience and expertise ensure that their clients get the most out of their wheelchair lifts and can rely on them for years.



For more information on stairlift service in Hardy and Danville, visit https://www.stairliftsadl.com/stairlifts-wheelchair-lifts-roanoke-lexington-danville-lynchburg-blacksburg-rocky-mount-va/.



Call 540-353-5869 for more details.



About ADL- Advances of Daily Living

ADL- Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of choices for stairlifts. They offer straight, curved stairlifts and wheelchair lift and platform lifts in Danville, Lynchburg, Salem, Virginia, and surrounding areas.