Adl Honors Senator Carl Levin at Torch of Liberty Award Dinner

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2014 --The Anti-Defamation League of Michigan will present its prestigious Torch of Liberty Award to Senator Carl Levin at ADL’s 2014 Torch of Liberty Award Dinner on Wednesday, December 10 at Tam O'Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield, MI.



For 101 years, the Anti-Defamation League has fought the defamation of the Jewish people and fought for just and fair treatment for all. The ADL’s work is accomplished along with great leaders who take on the mantle of public service and work diligently to build a nation based on democracy, justice and strength.



ADL’s Michigan Regional office focuses on combating anti-Semitism and bigotry of all kinds in the state of Michigan. As the premier civil rights and human relations agency.



The initiatives in classrooms and the workplace counteract bias and bigotry in the community. ADL also provides education and outreach, including pro-Israel advocacy, to the community and international visitors.



Additionally, there are trainings, resources and collaborations on hate crimes and extremism for law enforcement are unsurpassed.



Across the nation, ADL honors such individuals with the Torch of Liberty Award. Senator Carl Levin's work has epitomized these ADL values. "I can envision no one more deserving of the Torch of Liberty Award. For fifty years, Senator Levin has represented the interests of the people of Michigan and furthered the democratic ideals on which this nation was founded," said Hannan Lis who along with his wife Lisa serves as honorary co-chair of the dinner host committee.



From the first piece of legislation he introduced as a U.S. senator – a bill to end discrimination by credit card companies – Carl Levin has spoken up for working families, held powerful institutions accountable and worked to build an America that lives up to the ideals of its founders. He has become one of the nation’s most respected leaders on national security, a powerful voice for equality and justice, and a fighter for economic fairness.



Since joining the Senate, he has been a member the Armed Services Committee. From 2001 to 2003 and again from 2007 to the present, he has been the committee’s chairman. He has focused on taking care of the men and women of our military and their families, supporting much-needed pay raises and improvements in treatment and other policies for wounded warriors.



"I am honored to be the recipient of ADL's Torch of Liberty Award and to lend my support to the important work of the ADL," stated Senator Levin.



About The Torch of Liberty Dinner

The Torch of Liberty Dinner will be held December 10, 2014 at 6:00 pm at Tam O'Shanter in West Bloomfield. Individual tickets are $250 each, with a discounted ticket of $136 available for those aged36 and under. Sponsorship packages are available. Dinner reservations and ads for the tribute book are due December 1.



For more information visit michigan.adl.org or call 248-353-7553