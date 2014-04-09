Admiral Pest Control Owner Looses Arm to Cancer, Will Throw First Pitch at Dodger/Giants Game

Bellflower, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --Admiral Pest Control today announced that one of its owners, Jeff Jones, has been awarded the American Cancer Society’s 2013 Statewide Patient Courage Award. As a part of the award, Jones will throw the first pitch at the May 9, 2014, Dodger versus Giants game. The company is also using the event to kick off its 7th consecutive year of fundraising for the American Cancer Society.



Jones was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in November 2006. He was treated with chemotherapy and radiation but ultimately, his right arm and shoulder were amputated May 9, 2013 – exactly one year before throwing the first pitch – in order to prevent the spread of the cancer.



Despite having to learn how to do everything left and one-handed, when asked about the upcoming game, Jones was characteristically upbeat and confident saying, “Fighting cancer was the hardest thing I ever had to do. This is just throwing a ball. I’m just proud to say that by doing this, we are able to raise almost $4000 for the American Cancer Society. That’s $4000 that goes towards stopping cancer.”



The baseball game also marks the company’s fundraising kickoff for the Relay for Life. Friends and employees of Admiral Pest Control will be walking and raising funds for the Bellflower Relay for Life on June 28, 2014. The company is working to raise more than $35,000 for this year’s relay.



Jones commented on his company’s efforts saying, “Participating in the Relay for Life is a way for us as a company to give back to the community. Cancer touches just about every American. We are proud to be able to give back in this way.”



Since 2007, Jones and Admiral Pest Control have raised more than $130,000 in support of cancer research via the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. The Relay for Life is an annual event where teams raise money and spend 24 hours walking or running around a track. Funds raised support a variety of the American Cancer Society’s operations.



About Admiral Pest Control

Admiral Pest Control was founded in 1947 and is one of the oldest family run pest control companies in Southern California. The company has its headquarters in Bellflower, California and provides pest control to residents and businesses in Orange and Los Angeles counties. For more information on the company, visit their website at http://www.admiralpest.com. For more information about the Relay for Life, please visit www.admiralpest.com/relay.