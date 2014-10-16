Adoba Ecotel Brand and Refresh Glass Rally to Reduce Lodgings Sustainable Footprint

Dearborn, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --It’s no secret that eco-friendly initiatives and sustainability efforts are the core of adoba ecotel’s existence. The brand aims to not only continue internal efforts to reduce their carbon footprint but also continue to expand on these initiatives and grow their campaigns and eco-friendly programs even further. This desire to continue to grow and evolve has led the adoba® ecotel team to a new and exciting partnership with Refresh Glass, a unique company that creates glassware and art pieces from recycled wine bottles.



Refresh Glass was created just a few short years ago by Ray DelMuro. Ray spent five years in the engineering world but ended up leaving to chase the artistic side of fabrication that he missed. He decided to embark on a yearlong trip travelling the world which ended up changing his life forever. Upon returning from his trip, he knew that he needed to do something different, something more that would validate and improve not only his life but the life of others as well. He combined his passion for engineering, art, and changing the world to form Refresh Glass in 2008.



Refresh Glass works with local restaurants and hotels to collect used wine bottles and transform them into unique, usable pieces of art. Many restaurants, hotels, and consumers simply throw away wine bottles after they are used, creating an endless flow of unnecessary waste. To date, Refresh Glass has rescued over 555,000 wine bottles, an impressive contribution to their overall goal of 10 million bottles.



The art and glassware created by these recycled bottles are both beautiful and functional. Products in their extensive line include glasses available in a variety of sizes, bourbon glasses, planters, carafes, candle holders, cork key chains, and centerpieces. The pieces are particularly popular as gifts and as wedding or event decorations.



The partnership with adoba® ecotel suites brand will bring another sustainable aspect to the brands eco-logical choices and the very first adoba® hotel to partner with Refresh in this capacity will be the adoba® hotel Detroit/Dearborn. The Dearborn location will be working exclusively with Refresh Glass to implement these recycled materials into everyday use at the hotel through execution in their dining facilities as well as with their conference and meetings. "When it comes to sustainability, it takes effort to walk the talk," said CEO James Henderson of the adoba® ecotel brand. "Pioneering, innovative partnerships like this one yield huge rewards for both the guests and ownership groups. Not only are these products environmentally friendly, they are also beautiful conversation pieces.”



"We’re excited about our partnership with adoba® ecotel to further their sustainability efforts,” said Andrea from Refresh Glass. “Their commitment to the environment aligns nicely with our ‘10 Million Bottle Rescue Mission’, where we work to keep empty wine bottles from reaching landfills. Becoming a partner is this mission allows adoba® ecotel guests just one more way to Travel with a Purpose."



The addition of Refresh Glassware into the already extensive lineup of sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives is just another way that adoba® hotel Dearborn/Detroit differentiates itself from the rest. Of course, guests who stay at our Detroit area hotel can look forward to plenty of other eco-friendly perks, including our stringent on-site recycling program, PURE hypo-allergenic guest rooms, groundbreaking Boxed Water Program, use of local and organic food sources at our on-site dining facilities, and use of reprogrammable room cards – to name a few. adoba® ecotel’s unwavering dedication to green initiatives has earned the property several impressive industry awards and recognition, including the TripAdvisor Green Leaders, a 4 Key rating with the Green Key Eco Rating Program, AAA Eco-Friendly Rating, and Sabre Eco-Certification, giving our guests complete peace of mind that they are travelling in good hands.



For more information on Refresh Glass, please visit their website (http://refreshglass.com/).



About Denver-based Atmosphere Hospitality Management

http://www.atmospherehospitalitymanagement.com, owner of the adoba® ecotel + suites brand, is a progressive and innovative hotel management company. Founded in 2010, Atmosphere Hospitality Management has experience managing all recognized national branded properties, restaurants and independent resorts. Atmosphere Hospitality Management has a significant head-start as the hotel management company synonymous with green hotel design, construction and sustainable profitable practices.