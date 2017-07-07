Adore Essence Massage & Spa: For Anyone Who Requires Body Waxing in Libertyville and Gurnee

Gurnee, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --The popularity of unwanted body hair removal has grown considerably over the years. Both men and women are seeking services to get rid of their unwanted body hair. While some choose to have their hair removed simply due to aesthetic reason, some go for mostly cultural or religious reasons. This has led to the emergence of professional body wax treatment provider with vast experience in the field. The treatments are offered by highly skilled and experts ensuring least possible pain and discomfort. Adore Essence Massage & Spa is one such company with years of experience offering a wide range of hair removal and spa treatments which include body waxing in Libertyville and Gurnee for both men and women. The range of treatment is applicable for different skin types.



When it comes to female waxing, Adore Essence has everything in store to offer for their female customers ranging from upper body hair waxing to lower body hair waxing. The range of service include, brow waxing, lip waxing, chin waxing, arm waxing, leg waxing, underarm waxing, bikini waxing and more. Keeping in mind the discomfort associated with waxing, the experts make sure that the hair is removed from the follicle very quickly. Though the pain and discomfort are not severe, it varies from person to person depending on individual tolerance level.



The treatment is offered with full attention to detail. Considering this delicate line of work, the experts make the most effective technique to ensure complete trimming and waxing. The varieties of waxing treatments are available at competitive rates. Quality is never compromised at Adore Essence. The experts are highly trained in ensuring superior, satisfactory service that can enhance one's look. The company also offers other services including body massage, acupressure, and bio-energy.



About Adore Essence Massage & Spa

The certified massage therapists at Adore Essence Massage & Spa have been in the massage business for more than 15 years. They offer Reiki (energy work), Quantum Touch Healing (energy work), Myofascial Release (structural body work), and also trained in medical massages.