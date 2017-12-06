Adore Essence Massage & Spa Offers Body Waxing in Grayslake and Gurnee

Gurnee, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --There is one spa that offers waxing services of all kinds to their clients in Grayslake and Gurnee. From a simple lip and chin waxing to body waxing, one can get rid of all unwanted hair at this spa. All that one has to do is book an appointment with one of the waxing professionals at Adore Essence Massage & Spa. Waxing is one of the safest ways to get rid of hair from various parts of the body. Though the process involves a little pain, getting all the body hair waxed properly gives one a clean look. It is one of the beauty regimens that women indulge in knowing the amount of pain it involves. At the spa, proper care is taken of the client's comfort as there are some first timers as well as some who are still afraid to get it done.



According to the professionals at Adore Essence Massage & Spa, body waxing or waxing any specific part of one's body needs to be handled by a professional as it is not an easy task. The waxing professionals are skilled and can carry out the process perfectly ensuring that their clients do not feel any discomfort.



The spa offers a wide range of waxing services starting from eyebrow waxing to lip and chin waxing, underarm waxing, arm and leg waxing as well as bikini waxing.



They also offer many massage services ranging from Painbomb Massage which is a new addition to the list, to Swedish Massage, Aromatherapy Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Hot Stone Massage and sports massage in Grayslake and Vernon Hills.



Call 847-809-6520 to talk to them for body waxing in Grayslake and Gurnee or seek information about their services.



About Adore Essence Massage & Spa

Adore Essence Massage & Spa has some of the best professionals working for them for more than 15 years. They offer a wide range of massage therapies including sports massage in Grayslake and Vernon Hills apart from body waxing in Grayslake and Gurnee.