Adore Essence Massage & Spa Sets the Trend in Acupressure Massage in Grayslake and Gurnee

Gurnee, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --With more and more people becoming health conscious and a variety of treatment options available – many are turning to acupressure massage. Acupressure massage has lately gained prominence as a great way to help one relax, rejuvenating and healing tensions of everyday life. It is a type of bodywork that involves inserting specific points on the body with finger, knuckles and palms to relieve pain, reduce stress and to promote good health. This ancient method is largely used to heal many common problems. According to traditional Chinese belief, health is a constant flow of vital energy throughout the body. If the flow is affected, it causes illness. Adore Essence Massage & Spa is one such company that has been in the massage business for more than 15 years.



They specialize in Reiki (energy work), Quantum Touch Healing (energy work), Myofascial Release (structural bodywork). All the specialists at Adore Essence Massage & Spa are certified and well trained in medical massages. They also ensure that the service offered is in compliance with standards and is optimum in performance. Using best techniques and other herbal products, they strive to give one the best massage experience.



Being family owned and operated, they have always focused on the customer satisfaction. Over the years, they have managed to earn a great reputation for the excellent service and commitment toward their customers. Great customer feedback and high rate of satisfaction are major factors driving more and more people to seek this alternative medical treatment. Whether it is a signature massage or pain-bomb massage, Swedish massage or deep tissue massage, they use specific techniques to leave one's body fully energized and rejuvenated.



For more information and details on body waxing in Libertyville and Gurnee, feel free to visit https://www.adoreessence.com



