Adrienne Stratton Joins the Sovereign Health Group as Outreach Director

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group is pleased to welcome Adrienne Stratton to its team as Outreach Director. In this role, she will be in charge of informing professionals and advocates in the behavioral health field of the services Sovereign Health offers nationwide. Ms. Stratton has over 25 years of experience working in the field of substance abuse treatment and looks forward to using her expertise in outreach marketing and business development to support Sovereign Health's various projects. She states, "During my career, I have maintained high standards and ethics in all that I do and recognize The Sovereign Health Group as a growing company similarly striving for excellence. I am happy to embrace the opportunity to grow with them."



Ms. Stratton will be based out of the company's San Clemente location, providing the marketing team with tools and insight to further Sovereign Health's expansion efforts. "I'm pleased to have someone of Adrienne Stratton's caliber leading our outreach efforts," says Wendy Allen, Sovereign Health's Public Relations Manager. "Adrienne has an impressive background in business development and outreach in the behavioral health field and I know she's going to greatly contribute to the growth of our company."



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



