Advance the Computing of Prime Numbers with "Prime Numbers Distribution Sequence"

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --Within mathematics, finding out the quantity of prime numbers that exist below a certain integer is a challenging task. As such, there exists the prime-counting function, P(N), which returns the number of prime numbers below a given integer N. Within this function, two main methods are utilized to find the exact quantity of prime numbers: the "divide and count method" and "sieving techniques." While both of these methods have been thoroughly tested and proven over the years, the time and computational power needed to complete them, especially at higher values of N, present problems. More specifically, the "divide and count method" requires an immense amount of computational power, while commonly used "sieving techniques" are very memory intensive. And on top of the hardware problems these methods create, the "divide and count method" and "sieving techniques" also fail to provide information on the distribution of prime numbers, and the patterns that form within it. Luckily, a team of dedicated mathematicians at Nuclear Strategy Incorporated have developed a new algorithm to compute the number of primes below an integer N, which they have published in their paper "Prime Numbers Distribution Sequence."



This new algorithm, which is detailed within the aforementioned paper "Prime Numbers Distribution Sequence," presents an innovative take on a centuries-old field of study. PNDS, as the Nuclear Strategy Inc. team calls it, is incredibly efficient at producing the exact quantity of prime numbers below an integer between two and infinity. This incredible functionality is supported by the insane speed at which even the most modest of computers can run PNDS. In a test using a personal use computer, the quantity of prime numbers below the integer P= 1e25 was computed under ten seconds. With PNDS's ability to calculate such incredibly large values in record time with low computational strain, mathematics and the study of prime numbers will be able to advance at an accelerated rate.



With work completed on the algorithm and "Prime Numbers Distribution Sequence" published, NSI faces one final roadblock: funding. Today, Nuclear Security Inc. has turned to Kickstarter, in the hopes that with enough funding, they will be able to attract researchers at a major university, thus allowing their hard work to be explored further. So with reader support, "Prime Numbers Distribution Sequence" can finally receive the recognition it deserves, accelerating the field of prime number computation by leaps and bounds.



