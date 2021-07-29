Advanced Air Service Group Offers Expert Services of Dryer Vent Cleaning in Philadelphia and West Chester, Pennsylvania

Aston, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2021 --Advanced Air Service Group is a residential, industrial and commercial duct cleaning company. Established in 2011, over the years they have emerged as one of the most widely trusted service providers of air duct cleaning in West Chester and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They are an ASHRAE and HEPA filter supplier and can provide capable NFPA fire damper inspections and maintenance services as well.



Clogged dryer vents are a significant fire hazard. Lint stuck inside the vent prevents the hot air from escaping as the dryer operates. Lint is highly combustible and flammable. As per U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), dryer vent fires make up 2,900 fires reported each year. Moreover, fires resulting in approximately 100 injuries and 35 million dollars in property loss every year state that failure to clean the dryer and pipes were the leading cause of the accident.



The accumulation of lint can especially become dangerous if dryers are used regularly. According to USFA, if clothes take longer than usual to dry, it can indicate that the vent pipe is clogged and needs cleaning. It is suggested that dryer vents are inspected and cleaned every three months to ensure their optimal efficiency. If the dryer has to work harder to do its job, it may result in more significant wear and tear of the system and increase its energy consumption. Hence, to avoid high electricity bills and ensure the longevity of their system, it would be prudent for people to seek out professional services for dryer vent cleaning in Philadelphia and West Chester, Pennsylvania through Advanced Air Service Group. The staff of this company has decades of experience in cleaning dryer vent pipes. Their team even comprises of NADCA Certified Air Systems Cleaning Specialist (ASCS).



Call Advanced Air Service Group at (610) 494-0100.



