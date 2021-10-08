Advanced Air Service Specializes in Air Duct Leakage Testing in Aston and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aston, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2021 --Indoor air quality is a vital aspect. No matter what type of building it is, there may be an HVAC system. The HVAC system for any building is designed to keep indoor air and keep it in good condition. This not only means heating or cooling the air at a level set by anyone using a thermostat, but it also means filtering the air and keeping indoor air free from external air pollution.



If the HVAC system works well, it will achieve both goals without any problems. If not, not only will harmful pollutants get into the interior of the building, they will also cause wastage of energy and loss of a significant amount of money every month on energy bills. The only answer to resolve this issue is air duct leakage testing. Advanced Air Service Group brings experience and expertise in air duct leakage testing in Aston and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania .



The only way to measure the performance of the HVAC system is to turn it off and use special equipment to perform a pressure test and see if there is air coming out of holes in the ductwork. This is a challenging procedure to conduct during construction, but it may be done at different phases. It can also be done in case the road pipes are broken or damaged in any manner after a long period of work. This is very common, and many buildings today suffer from a certain percentage of leaks in their arteries.



Leakage to the outside testing is more effective in improving energy efficiency because that air essentially leaks directly out into nowhere. LTO testing can be performed similarly, but technicians can measure the amount of airflow needed to equalize the pressure with the house being pressurized. Tests can be conducted by pressurizing or depressurizing the ductwork system.



TDL test is a diagnostic tool used to measure the airtightness of ductwork, such as heating and cooling ductwork. It has a calibrated fan that measures airflow rate and a pressure sensing device to measure the amount of pressure put out by the fan.



About Advanced Air Services Group

Advanced Air Services Group provides a wide range of air cleaning solutions to people across Aston, Springfield, Philadelphia, Swarthmore, West Chester, and nearby areas.