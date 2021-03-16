Advanced Air Services Group Provides Cutting-Edge Solutions for Duct Cleaning in Aston and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aston, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2021 --Advanced Air Services Group is a Pennsylvania-based company providing a host of indoor air cleaning products and solutions since the year of 2011. This company's main office is located in Aston, where they have a 12,000 square foot warehouse. Advanced Air Services Group offers its clients an expansive range of EPA and FDA-certified products and services designed to help people breathe in better cleaner air. This company is best known for providing competent services of duct cleaning in Aston and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Advanced Air Services Group additionally are certified members of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) and the National Air Filtration Association (NAFA). They are also a distributor of superior KOCH filter products and PamlicoAir.



The staff members of Advanced Air Services Group are comprised of well-trained, experienced, and dedicated professionals who have more than sixty years of combined experience in the air cleaning industry. They are committed to quality artistry in all indoor air cleaning spheres, whether it's residential, industrial, or commercial. They mostly deliver highly systematic and efficient commercial air duct cleaning services in Aston and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and have catered to several businesses of the region over the years. Advanced Air Services Group uses innovative technologies that allow them to excel in their air inspection, analysis, and treatment processes.



Through Advanced Air Services Group, people can even seek out capable disinfection processes. This company uses the E-Mist patented Electrostatic Disinfectant Application System for this purpose, which is superior to the traditional spray and wipe method. This system facilitates frequent and comprehensive disinfection of exposed surfaces in an efficient, easy, and swift fashion. A single gallon of this solution can cover up to 54,000 square feet of surface area per hour. E-Mist technology works by providing an electrical charge to the droplets sprayed to attract to surfaces with the opposite charge with efficient force.



Advanced Air Services Group offers a plethora of indoor air cleaning solutions to people belonging to West Chester, Swarthmore, Springfield, and their nearby areas.