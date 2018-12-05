Advanced Carpet Care Offers New Discount to Green Bay Area

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2018 --Advanced Carpet Care Green Bay, now offers money back guarantee for carpet repair. From carpet and upholstery cleaning in homes, cars, RVs, and boats to pet stain removal, tile and grout cleaning, carpet repair, and flood restoration, Advanced Carpet Care uses environmentally safe products to get the job done.



With any cleaning product, it's often difficult to "get the red out". However, that's just what Advanced Carpet Care now guarantees. "Juice products, Kool-aid, and red wine will be completely removed from carpets and upholstery, or the customer doesn't even pay", says Gary Flynn, owner of Advanced Carpet Care Green Bay.



Flynn's eco-friendly cleaning products helps to keep indoor air fresher, homes cleaner and safer, and the atmosphere less polluted and unhealthy. Because he believes in the power and strength of his products and the years of expertise and experience of his technicians, he is now offering a money back guarantee on his cleaning, restoration, and repair services. "It's not just stains, but we also guarantee smoke odor removal; burn, seam, and pet damage repairs; carpet restretching; and color loss restoration.



Gary Flynn started Advanced Carpet Care over 27 years ago. Since its inception, Flynn has been involved in every aspect of carpet care. He is also certified in a variety of carpet services including fire and smoke restoration, carpet and upholstery cleaning, carpet repair, and flood restoration. Advanced Carpet Care Green Bay office serves Brown County, WI and its surrounding areas.



The company can be reached directly from its website at http://advancedcarpetcaregb.com/ or at 920-434-3400.



