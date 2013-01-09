New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCQB:ACTC). The stock has extended its gains after the company announced that it achieved clinical milestone. The company said that investigators for its Phase 1/2 clinical trials for Stargardt’s macular dystrophy (SMD) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) observed evidence of engraftment of the transplanted hESC-derived retinal pigment cells and visual acuity in patients treated over 18 months.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine. The Company has acquired, developed and maintained a portfolio of patents and patent applications that forms the base for its research and development efforts in the area of embryonic and adult stem cell research.



Find out more on ACTC by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ACTC



USA Graphite Inc. (OTCQB:USGT). On Jan 4th USGT stated - The Company is pleased to inform its shareholders of its activities in selecting the location of a high-quality Canadian project for a potential acquisition. Canada is one of the world's dominant producers of high grade flake graphite and, according to the United States Geological Survey ("USGS"), the United States imported 19% of its graphite from Canada in 2011.



The Company expects this number to increase in 2012 and rise even further in 2013 as demand for graphite is soaring due to larger production runs on both products requiring graphite and new applications for the super-material graphene.



Find out more on USGT by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=USGT



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009