Advanced Chiropractic Launches Holiday Toy Drive to Benefit the Pantry of Broward, Inc. Holiday Toy Store

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2021 --Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC, owner of Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers in Hollywood, Oakland Park (in the Fort Lauderdale area) and North Miami Beach, Florida today announced a holiday toy drive to benefit The Pantry of Broward, Inc., a Florida charitable organization that addresses the unique needs of seniors and grandparents who are on fixed incomes and who also are raising their grandchildren.



Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers' clients are invited to bring a toy or gift card donation to their appointments now through Dec 17, 2021. Dr. Amir Mohit Kermani expects to have enough donations for 75 families.



This is the first annual holiday toy drive by Dr. Mohit-Kermani who plans to continue the tradition of supporting those Miami-area organizations that help support the lifestyles of children in need.



"For older adults raising their grandchildren, the holidays are a stressful time, and that's why this toy drive at Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers will hopefully bring some joy to families who need an extra hand at this time of year," said Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC, owner of Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers. "I invite all of our clients to contribute a toy when they arrive for their appointments. If we fall short of our goal, I will personally ensure that we have a large enough selection of toys and gift cards to help supply The Pantry of Broward toy store."



Each year before the Christmas holidays, The Pantry of Broward transforms part of its warehouse into a toy store. The grandparents served by the non-profit are invited to visit and "go shopping" for toys and gifts. Volunteers wrap the gifts for the grandparents who then take the donated gifts home for their grandchildren to enjoy at Christmastime.



Chiropractic clients can bring an unwrapped toy for children up to age 12 and a gift card for any teenagers. Dr. Mohit-Kermani will make arrangements to deliver all the toys to The Pantry of Broward BY Dec 18, 2021. This timing gives The Pantry of Broward the opportunity to include all donations in their holiday shop to the clients they serve.



About The Pantry of Broward

The Pantry of Broward is a 501(c)3 organization registered with the State of Florida. The Pantry was founded in 2008 by Elizabeth "B.J." Buntrock, a local philanthropist who saw the need for a charitable organization that could address the unique needs of seniors and grandparents raising their grandchildren on fixed incomes.



In addition to providing its 425 clients with a 55-pound box of nutritional foods each month, The Pantry's clinical director meets with each client to determine their additional needs (and those of the children they are raising) and assist them with applying for and obtaining food stamps (The Pantry is a community access partner for SNAP), government assistance, affordable housing, discounted utilities, transportation assistance and low-cost healthcare services, as needed.



About Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers

Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers is owned by Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC. With three offices in Hollywood, Oakland Park and North Miami Beach, Florida, the practice delivers massage, acupuncture and physical therapy, in addition to chiropractic services.