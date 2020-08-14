Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2020 --Advanced Control Corporation is proud to announce the hiring of Scott Beacham, who will serve as Branch Sales Manager for the Tampa-Clearwater office. Beacham brings over 30 years of expertise in the Building Management System (BMS), Energy Management, Physical Security, and Integration fields. In addition to decades of industry know-how, Beacham possesses a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri.



"I couldn't be happier to be joining an organization with such great culture that has always been known for exceptional customer service and look forward to the next stage in my career with Advanced Control Corporation," Beacham said.



Advanced Control Corporation has been at the forefront of the building controls industry, including implementing environmentally friendly solutions and systems maintenance techniques for over 30 years. With the company being an industry leader in building management, energy efficiency, system integrations, and office security, Beacham's previous experience in similar verticals will produce a seamless transition into the role. He will be tasked with overseeing daily sales activities of the Tampa-Clearwater branch to ensure client development continues to grow, and the company's customer-centric approach remains a vital focus.



"We have had a tremendous amount of success in the Tampa/West marketplace and believe that Scott's addition to the team continues to set Advanced Control Corporation apart from our competitors," Matt Jones said, President of Advanced Control Corporation. "Scott's breadth of experience is exceptional and we are fortunate to have him joining our organization"



Beacham previously served in regional and national roles for Schneider Electric, where he specialized in deploying products and solutions into the marketplace. He also comes with experience in project management, including the design, cost estimation, construction, and implementation of special projects for various industries, including government, healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, and commercial. His previous clients feature industry-leading companies, including AT&T, NASA, Verizon, Nissan, and the Army Corps of Engineers.



A resident of the Tampa Bay area, Beacham uses his passion for engineering and project management experience to speak to numerous organizations and clients on how new products and services impact the engineering field and how technology continues to shape its future.