Advanced Industries Precision Metal Component Supplier Transitions to ISO 13485

Connecticut-based Hobson & Motzer announces it has met the requirements for its ISO 13485 Certification. As a leading supplier to the medical device industry for precision metal stamping, CNC-machining, and advanced manufacturing expertise, this further fortifies Hobson & Motzer's commitment to the medical device market to maintain excellence and the highest quality components. This ISO 13485 Certification enhances the foundation of an already robust Quality Management System (QMS): ISO 9001:2015, which has been in place since 1996, to ensure Hobson & Motzer customers that quality—in every aspect—is systemic and reliable.



ISO 13485 Certification helps improve overall performance, eliminate uncertainty, and widen market opportunities. Companies with this certification communicate a commitment to the medical device industry and to patients around the world who benefit from their critical products. ISO 13485 is designed to be used by organizations involved in one or more stages of the medical device lifecycle: design and development, production, and storage. The framework for implementation includes outlining how to review and improve processes; increasing efficiency, cutting costs, and monitoring performance; demonstrating the production of safer medical devices; and meeting regulatory requirements and customer expectations.



Hobson & Motzer President Bruce Dworak says of the ISO 13485 Certification, "We are very proud of this quality milestone, though we had been Certified to IATF 16949 and were already producing at a very high standard, 13485 aligns better with our core business focus in the medical device space. We were pleased that after a five-day on-site audit, neither of our auditors reported any findings. It is testament to our strong commitment to quality, our people, and a robust QMS. Having an ISO 13485 certification assures our current and potential customers that we will continue to provide the safe and effective medical components for medical devices that they have always relied on us for."



About Hobson & Motzer

Founded over 100 years ago, Hobson & Motzer has steadily grown in size, capability, expertise, and manufacturing efficiency. Hobson & Motzer is a vertically integrated manufacturer of precision metal components and assemblies and excels at precision metal stamping, coining, and CNC machining, as well as precision electro-chemical machining (PECM). It designs and builds complex progressive dies and offers a full complement of in-house secondary operations. The company's infrastructure assures that its parts and critical projects will remain on quality, on schedule, and on time. Hobson & Motzer specializes in quality-critical precision parts and components, largely serving the medical device and other advanced industries. It operates two manufacturing plants with primary operations—and headquarters—centrally located in Durham, CT; with its Advanced Manufacturing Center in nearby Wallingford, CT.