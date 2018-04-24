Advanced Medical Homecare Brings in Lightweight Wheelchairs in Philadelphia and Montgomery County

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --For those who are suffering a permanent disability or medical condition, which significantly impairs their ability to walk, Advanced Medical Homecare is one of the premier suppliers of wheelchairs in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. These lightweight wheelchairs are typically designed to help people with permanent and temporary disabilities.



Some senior citizens come to a point in their life when they realize they may need help walking. There are also others who are suffering from old injuries flaring up, arthritis, hip problems, multiple sclerosis, and many other issues, therefore, need mobility assistance. With the realization that they need help to walk may be difficult to accept, but the quality wheelchairs provided by the company seem to have restored their independence.



These great devices give the user more range of motion than ever, distinctively for those who lead a dynamic lifestyle, take part in sporting activities or spend time traveling. Manufactured with lightweight aluminum, they can be conveniently folded and can be kept in a compact compartment within the vehicle, making transportation quick and uncomplicated with no stress on the body.



The biggest advantage of using them is that they will easily transport one up and down stairways due to their super light frame and portability, which make them an excellent choice for individuals who are looking for temporary mobility assistance. The chair can be collapsed and put up until needed.



Available in a variety of style and design, these are synonymous with real-time performance and mobility. One may also have wheelchairs outfitted with specialized bigger wheels that are simpler to turn, demanding less energy or effort to maneuver.



At Advanced Medical Homecare, they have a wide variety of wheelchairs and other mobility equipment. All are available at competitive price. Depending on the condition disability or injury, one can have the right wheelchair to enjoy mobility once again.



To know more about Tena serenity in Kennett Square and Glen Mills, visit https://www.advancedmedicalpa.com/s/search/products/brand/Tena.



About Advanced Medical Homecare Supplies

Advanced Medical Homecare Supplies has been serving home medical equipment and respiratory supply needs since 2005. As a full-service home medical equipment provider with a strong commitment to customer service, customers know that they can count on AMHS every time.