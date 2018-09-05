Advanced Removals & Storage Now Offers Comprehensive Office Packing Services for Cheltenham Businesses

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2018 --Both office and residential moves can be quite nerve-wracking, but office moves tend to be a bit more challenging since there are items which can be very fragile or need special packing and transport, which is where Advanced Removals & Storage's office removals service come in – and now, it offers office packing for Cheltenham businesses as well.



Advanced Removals & Storage has been operating for more than three decades, and this family-run business has already become one of the premier experts when it comes to removals in Gloucestershire as well as Bristol, Swindon, Worcester, and more.



One area which has already benefitted dramatically from Advanced Removals & Storage's expert service is Cheltenham, with many Cheltenham residents and businesses taking advantage of the company's professional commitment in any move. Aside from removals services, Advanced Removals & Storage also offers self-storage services, and it has a modern warehouse and facility where clients can take advantage of a temperature-controlled environment and enhanced security and safety.



But for those who want a more seamless, stress-free office move, Advanced Removals & Storage goes a step further by providing office packing services as well. The office packing services offered by Advanced Removals & Storage takes care of clients' office packing needs, and clients can rest assured that all their office assets and belongings are prepared and packed correctly and efficiently.



Advanced Removals & Storage says more about its office packing service: "We have a comprehensive packing option for businesses. We pack everything from paper clips to PCs, documents to disk drives, guaranteeing the safe transfer of your equipment from one office or commercial premises to another."



With this kind of service, business owners need no longer worry about their equipment, big or small. All their office items and belongings are packed in the best possible way, helping them save additional time and effort and focus on other aspects of their move.



Apart from offering an office packing service, Advanced Removals & Storage also provides the use of specialist equipment for office moves. The company knows the importance of using the right equipment for office moves, especially since offices are often comprised of equipment which can be easily damaged if not packed or transported correctly. Advanced Removals & Storage makes use of specialist equipment as well as proper methods of protection with a wide array of crates, containers, and cartons.



