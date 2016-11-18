Advanced Removals & Storage Offers a Full Range of Removal Services for Clients

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --Advanced Removals & Storage was begun over three decades ago, and the founder of this reputable removals firm has now been joined by his two grown sons, making Advanced Removals & Storage a family-run firm in every sense of the word.



As a family-run business, Advanced Removals & Storage knows the value of a personalised, genuine service. This is one of the reasons why Advanced Removals & Storage has a staff that is not only adequately trained in every type of move – its staff also has a sincere attitude for all clients' belongings, treating them as if they were their own.



Advanced Removals & Storage is known for providing moves for both homes and offices, and these moves are undoubtedly affordable yet efficient as well. But the services offered by Advanced Removals & Storage extend beyond this – in fact, Advanced Removals & Storage offers an entire plethora of additional, value-added services for its clients, which include consumer protection, home and business removals insurance, an expert and professional packing service, man and van services (which also comes not only with a traditional driver and vehicle, but also with either two men and a 3.5 tonne box van, two men and a 7.5 tonne van, a man and a pantechnicon vehicle, and more) and highly-advanced facilities for storage at the Advanced Storage Centre which is completely brand new, secure, and de-humidified.



The removals firm further describes its service: "Operating from our group headquarters in Gloucester Business Park, we have a fleet of 30 removals vans and lorries which gives us the flexibility to complete jobs quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively, however big or small. All our removals staff are full-time employees – we don't use temps or agency staff. Professionally trained with years of experience, smartly uniformed, friendly and always willing to go the extra mile."



Advanced Removals & Storage helps customers across a broad area extending from Bristol to Gloucester, Worcester, Swindon, and more. But even if customers are planning to relocate all the way from London to the surrounding area or move home from just one street to another, Advanced Removals & Storage promises the same level of service and expertise.



