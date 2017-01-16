Advanced Removals & Storage's Complete Self Storage Solutions Appreciated by Clients

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --At Advanced Removals & Storage, the emphasis is on providing quality services for all clients' needs – whether they are moving house, moving a business, or looking for complete storage facilities for their belongings.



Secure, easily accessible, and high quality storage services are not that easy to find, especially in areas like Gloucester, Bristol, Swindon, or Cheltenham. But one experienced removals and storage company, Advanced Removals & Storage, has been able to offer complete storage services for those who are living in or doing business in the area.



Advanced Removals & Storage has been in existence for more than 30 years, having started out as a small enterprise operated by the founder. Since then, the founder of Advanced Removals & Storage has been joined in the enterprise by his two sons, and they are all proud to say that the company continues to be a family-run enterprise focused on personalised service and care.



Aside from providing customers with professional removals services, Advanced Removals & Storage also offers storage solutions that are second to none. The complete storage solutions offered by Advanced Removals & Storage are such that anyone moving from one location to another or anyone who has precise needs and requirements when it comes to storage can turn to the company to provide them with everything they need.



As Advanced Removals & Storage points out, "Whatever your space need, our self storage facility near Gloucester is available long or short term providing (a) de-humidified, secure, and dry environment for all your belongings. We can even bring containers to you, so if you're looking to self store and (are) based in Bristol, Swindon, Cheltenham, Gloucester, Worcester or surrounding areas, we can easily help."



Many clients have already taken advantage of the self storage services being offered by Advanced Removals & Storage, and they are always more than satisfied. Some clients have used the self storage services in the midst of moving from one location to another, especially if they had a lot of items which they could not move or use yet and which needed to be stored. Other clients have made use of the company's storage facilities for items which are seasonal, or for items used only during school term. What's more, the prices offered by Advanced Removals & Storage are highly-competitive – in fact, their prices are often less than half the price of other self storage services.



