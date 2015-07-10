Advanced Robotix Launches Cloud Storage for FLYBi Drone

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2015 --Advance Robotix Corporation, the UAV industry innovators that created the revolutionary FLYBi personal drone, has launched a new cloud storage service for customers of its FLYBi drone. When set up, the FLYBi drone is able to load images it captures automatically to the FLYBi cloud using a WIFI module. Users can log on to the FLYBi cloud using a PC in order to sort and share images and videos.



"When we designed the complete FLYBi system, we saw no reason to limit the storage capabilities to what we could build into the actual unit. It's a drone. The sky's the limit," says owner and CEO of Advance Robotix Corporation TimVoss. "Cloud computing gives us the ability to offer users virtually limitless storage capacity at low cost."



The FLYBi drone's WIFI connects its internal data storage to FLYBi cloud servers when it lands. Like all cloud servers, FLYBi cloud takes advantage of advances in computing that give users access to extremely large-scale remote datacenters where storage and computing capacity are available on demand, as needed, without requiring an up-front investment in hardware, network and infrastructure. After the upload is finished, all of the drone's internal memory is erased so it can be available for new data. Users can transfer images from FLYBi cloud to Dropbox. There are also tools for sharing images and videos on various social networks.



FLYBi will be available for pre-order in the late summer 2015 through an upcoming crowdfunding campaign.



About FLYBi

FLYBi is a personal drone that combines the latest technology and features to bring users a unique UAV flying experience. The drone is set to be launched for pre-order through an upcoming crowdfunding campaign.



