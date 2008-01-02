Advanced Wound Care with Manuka Honey

Eastport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 --One manufacturer has been making its mark on both U.S. and international consumer markets and the brand name is 'Honeymark'. Honeymark International manufactures health care products containing Active Manuka Honey as a healing agent. With recent studies impressing even medical professionals who historically only believed in pharmaceuticals, this natural ingredient is making its way to the center stage. Manuka Honey is a special type of honey that has been found to have incredible healing qualities, primarily due to hydrogen peroxide and an antibacterial property called the Unique Manuka Factor or UMF. The best part is that Manuka Honey has been found to have no negative side effects.



Manuka Honey has become known as an excellent source for treating infected wounds. It has also been found to be effective in destroying MRSA and healing staph infections. This has been of significant interest among the medical community since antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria have been found in hospitals and schools, nation-wide. Manuka Honey seems to be successful in destroying bacteria because of its ability to draw water out of the bacteria by osmosis. Bacteria requires water to survive. Manuka Honey has also been known to provide a protective barrier around wounds, therefore preventing infection.



"Manuka Honey creates a moist healing environment that allows skin cells to regrow across a healing wound, flush with the surface of the wound. This prevents scarring and deformity of the skin," says Frank Buonanotte, CEO of Honeymark International. "If a dry scab forms on a wound, the skin cells can only grow across the wound deeper down where it is moist. Manuka Honey causes scabs and dead cells to lift off the surface of the wound, leaving a clean and healthy wound bed in which regrowth of tissue can occur."



Manuka Honey stimulates the regrowth of tissue involved in the healing process. It stimulates the formation of new blood capillaries and the growth of fibroblasts that replace the connective tissue of the deeper layer of the skin and produces the collagen fibers that give strength to the repair. In addition, Manuka Honey stimulates the growth of epithelial cells that form the new skin cover over a healed wound. As a result, Manuka Honey prevents scarring and keloid formation and eliminates the need for skin grafting, even with more serious wounds. Manuka Honey also has an anti-inflammatory action which reduces the swelling around a wound. This improves circulation and hastens the healing process. Manuka Honey has also been known to reduce the pain generated by the wound. The amount of fluid exuding from the wound is also decreased by the anti-inflammatory action. Another factor is that the high sugar content draws lymph out of a wound which lifts dirt out of the wound bed.



Some doctors have reason to believe that Manuka Honey prevents the odor that is commonly associated with serious wounds and skin ulcers by clearing bacterial infection, and more immediately, by providing sugar to any bacteria present. In this environment, lactic acid is produced instead of the smelly byproducts of the degradation of protein.



All of these factors have lead to the notion that Manuka Honey is a valuable resource for treating wounds. Buonanotte feels that the antibacterial potency of Manuka Honey is well in excess of that needed to stop the growth of MRSA and VRE. Studies have also shown the Manuka Honey has been effective in killing E. coli. Honeymark's wound care product is their "First Aid Antiseptic Lotion" which is available on their website (www.HoneymarkProducts.com) and will be in retail locations by mid-2008. All of Honeymark's products contain Manuka Honey as a healing agent. Honeymark also has products effective in treating conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, arthritis, ringworm, athlete's foot, etc. Honeymark plans on releasing some new products in 2008 which will be similar to their First Aid Antiseptic Lotion but in the form of a spray and a sanitizing hand gel. For more information or to purchase their products, call 1-866-427-7329 or go to www.HoneymarkProducts.com.



