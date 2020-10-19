Advances for Daily Living (ADL) Brings in Quality Stair Chair Lift in Lynchburg and Roanoke

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2020 --Getting a chair lift for stairs is a big investment decision for any individual. It proves to be an excellent accessibility option for the elderly, handicapped, and other mobility challenged individuals who cannot climb stairs.



A residential stair chair lift in Lynchburg and Roanoke, Virginia, is a great way to help individuals with mobility difficulty. The elderly will be more delighted to see advanced stair lifts installed in the house for them. This would give them a sense of freedom and independence.



The modern stair chair lifts offer a smooth and comfortable, and safe ride. Being durable and sturdy, they are fantastic options requiring low to little maintenance. It can also accommodate all types of wheelchairs. By installing such a device at home, one can enhance the value of the house, too. Be it laundry or groceries; one can easily have the moderate weights carried between the floors. Thus, stairlifts can be useful in various ways.



It can be easily installed in new or existing buildings. Besides, it hardly requires too many changes to make in the house to get it installed. While it adds uniqueness to the home, it also helps enhance the resale value of the house.



The advanced stair chair lifts come in with many features and can be customized according to individual needs. ADL Advances for Daily Living is a reliable resource for quality stair chair lift in Lynchburg and Roanoke, Virginia.



As a leading service provider, the company offers several models to choose from- including straight stairlifts, outdoor stairlifts, and curved stairlifts in Danville and Lexington, Virginia, and more. The goal is to find the best perfect product for any residential application.



The professional installers are knowledgeable and insightful, and they can assist the clients in selecting the right solution for their particular needs.



About Advances for Daily Living (ADL)

Advances for Daily Living (ADL) is a reliable resource for stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, platform lift, catheters, lymphedema pumps, anodyne therapy machine in Danville and Blacksburg, Virginia, and much more. As an experienced industry leader, the company offers stairlifts, platform lifts, catheter supplies, and pain reduction/healing products.